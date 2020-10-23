Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $45.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.27% from the company’s current price.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.41.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $2,571,000. AXA raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 163,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $2,040,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 223.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

