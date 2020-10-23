Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Danske upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 622005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,026 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $12,731,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 684,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 363.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 549,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 430,981 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 138.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.44.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.