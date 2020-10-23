Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.28.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,010 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.