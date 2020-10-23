Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 7,202 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 124.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $738,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,684,858 shares in the company, valued at $548,158,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $1,574,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 645,592 shares of company stock valued at $44,391,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $70.84 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.