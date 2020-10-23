Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,073 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.36 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.