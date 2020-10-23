MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 56 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in NVR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in NVR by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in NVR by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,135.03 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,530.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,138.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,559.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $56.11 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

