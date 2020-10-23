Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD stock opened at $1,063.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $987.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $857.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,068.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,474.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.88, for a total value of $2,008,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,663,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

