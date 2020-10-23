MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 426.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1,187.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 34.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 41.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock opened at $441.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.68. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $445.20.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.43.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.