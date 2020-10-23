Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $50,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $59.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. CLSA started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

