McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald's by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald's by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $229.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.05. The stock has a market cap of $170.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

