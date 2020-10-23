MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 300 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $187.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $210.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.68. The firm has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

