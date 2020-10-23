Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 211,709 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,855,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,623 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $458,030,000 after buying an additional 1,315,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after buying an additional 3,576,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after buying an additional 4,232,334 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. CIBC raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

