Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,475 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 97.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $99.90. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.79.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

