Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,229 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

