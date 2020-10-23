Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 5,935 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NYSE MO opened at $38.99 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

