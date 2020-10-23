Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $331,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

