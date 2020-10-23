Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 20,849 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,849 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.34% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.62. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $212.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

