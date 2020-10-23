Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $782,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total value of $1,830,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,342 shares of company stock worth $91,592,020. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

ZM stock opened at $520.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.13. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.36, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

