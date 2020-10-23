Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in International Paper by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 606,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 176,056 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $7,616,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in International Paper by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

NYSE IP opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.