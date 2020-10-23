Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 673 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,167 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,468 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,174 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

