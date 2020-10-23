General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,801 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403,515 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in General Electric by 64.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,092,000 after acquiring an additional 670,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in General Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,477,000 after acquiring an additional 406,864 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.02.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

