Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

