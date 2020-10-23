Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 72,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 47,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $4,606,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

