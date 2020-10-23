Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $1,105,800.96. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $1,064,667.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $337.26 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $356.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.