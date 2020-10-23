Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 131,473 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1,503.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,473 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.11. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $74.87.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,010 shares of company stock worth $2,240,915. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

