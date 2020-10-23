Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 458.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 342,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.63.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

