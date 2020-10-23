Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $9.53 Million Stake in MorphoSys AG (NYSEARCA:MOR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in MorphoSys AG (NYSEARCA:MOR) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.23% of MorphoSys worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:MOR opened at $26.40 on Friday. MorphoSys AG has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.
