Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 845.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,590 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.08% of Hess worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Hess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

Shares of HES opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.17.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

