Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $9.62 Million Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $4,719,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 41,759 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $1,872,473.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $27,303.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,457.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and sold 4,646 shares worth $299,476. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Shares of IGMS opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $89.81.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

