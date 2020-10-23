Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 11,222 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 1.45% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 172,849 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLI stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.08. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $129.22 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

