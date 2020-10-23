PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.50

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $67.13, with a volume of 101976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PJT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $232.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PJT Partners by 536.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 112.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

