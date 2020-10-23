Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €322.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) received a €322.00 ($378.82) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

SRT3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €331.00 ($389.41) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($394.12) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €317.22 ($373.20).

Shares of SRT3 stock opened at €394.00 ($463.53) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €352.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €313.60. Sartorius has a 12 month low of €71.00 ($83.53) and a 12 month high of €124.70 ($146.71).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

