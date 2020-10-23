Cal Henderson Sells 3,000 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $95,970.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,531.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $49,005.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 14th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $48,675.00.
  • On Monday, October 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $47,415.00.
  • On Friday, October 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $45,240.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $45,015.00.
  • On Friday, September 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $46,245.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $50,625.00.
  • On Monday, August 31st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $96,150.00.
  • On Thursday, August 27th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $90,810.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.34 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PJT Partners Sets New 12-Month High at $69.50
PJT Partners Sets New 12-Month High at $69.50
Sartorius PT Set at €322.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius PT Set at €322.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Cal Henderson Sells 3,000 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. Stock
Cal Henderson Sells 3,000 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. Stock
Paul T. Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. Stock
Paul T. Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. Stock
Hancock Whitney PT Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James
Hancock Whitney PT Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.17
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.17


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report