Cal Henderson Sells 3,000 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $95,970.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,531.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $49,005.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $48,675.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $47,415.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $45,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $45,015.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $46,245.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $50,625.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $96,150.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $90,810.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.34 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

