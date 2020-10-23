Paul T. Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $131,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,051.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 0.09. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCRA. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.