Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) PT Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BofA Securities raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 178.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

