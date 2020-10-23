Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.17

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 43350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 31,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 37,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 63,234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.