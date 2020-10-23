GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Gap Down to $100.73

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.73, but opened at $86.99. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $76.85, with a volume of 259,500 shares trading hands.
GSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Nomura cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.77.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 349.00 and a beta of -0.44.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
