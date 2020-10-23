GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Gap Down to $100.73

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.73, but opened at $86.99. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $76.85, with a volume of 259,500 shares trading hands.

GSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Nomura cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.77.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 349.00 and a beta of -0.44.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.