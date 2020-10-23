Brokerages Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $3.09. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $9.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $11.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $11.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $148.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 40,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 204,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,156 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

