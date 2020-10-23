Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

