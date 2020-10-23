Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

SNAP stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,471.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

