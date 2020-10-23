Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

