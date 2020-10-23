iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $221.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $234.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.65 and a 200-day moving average of $196.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.