Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 419 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Godaddy by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,306,000 after acquiring an additional 604,444 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 33.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 186.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 156.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 235,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 150.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 210,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $807,470.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $149,565.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,328.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,686,970. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.