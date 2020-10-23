Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,694,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 107.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Fortinet by 50.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,669,000 after purchasing an additional 397,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 15.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,204,000 after purchasing an additional 108,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $3,947,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $128.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day moving average is $127.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

