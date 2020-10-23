Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Markel by 2,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Markel by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Markel by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,075.50.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,014.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,000.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $965.44. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

