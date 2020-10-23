The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $123,612,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $83,493,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 346.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,904,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,234 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,100,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,869,000 after acquiring an additional 897,141 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 271,382 shares of company stock worth $9,234,249 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $40.13 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

