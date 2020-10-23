Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,017 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3,215.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 497,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 482,300 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

HBAN stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

