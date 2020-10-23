11,574 Shares in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

STAG stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

