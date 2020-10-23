UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UBS Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in UBS Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.