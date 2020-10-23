Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Entergy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Entergy by 1,628.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $9,603,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 150,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE:ETR opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.99.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.